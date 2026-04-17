Lupin's US arm signs $30 million litigation settlement with Humana Inc

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Friday said its arm Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc USA has entered into a $30 million settlement agreement with Humana Inc for litigation over alleged anti-competitive practices.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc USA (LPI) has been involved in multiple civil lawsuits alleging anti-competitive behaviour related to certain products and violation of federal and state antitrust laws.

These multiple civil lawsuits were then combined into the collection of similar cases referred to as 'In Re Generic Pharmaceuticals Antitrust Litigation' located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

"While LPI denies the allegations, bu considering that other defendants have recently settled the case and in order to avoid the costs and uncertainties of continued litigation, LPI has entered into a settlement agreement with one of the plaintiffs namely Humana Inc. (Humana)," it added.