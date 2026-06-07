M&M bets beyond tractors to drive farm mechanisation and rural enterprise

After building a record 43.6 per cent share in India’s tractor market, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is increasingly looking beyond tractor sales and considering broader farm mechanisation encompassing harvesters, balers, seed drills and telematics-enabled services as its next growth driver.

The shift comes as the company’s farm-machinery business is growing faster than its operations in tractors, albeit from a much smaller base.

Revenues from the tractor segment in FY26 rose 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,354 crore, up from ₹1,024 crore in FY25 and ₹866 crore in FY24.

By comparison, M&M’s farm-equipment business in FY26 generated over ₹42,500 crore.

M&M says the next phase of growth in Indian agriculture will be driven not only by farmers buying tractors but also by a growing network of rural entrepreneurs who own machinery fleets and provide mechanisation services to small farmers on a rental basis.

“Many farmers cannot afford expensive mechanisation. Rural entrepreneurs make this equipment available on a pay per use basis,” Veejay Nakra, president (farm equipment business), M&M, told Business Standard. Rather than treating tractors as standalone products, the company is increasingly focused on a “tractor-plus-implement-plus-technology” model, which combines machinery, digital tools and service delivery. Nakra said the trend could create greater opportunities for rural entrepreneurs while expanding access to mechanisation. “If we can create higher levels of skill, entrepreneurship and income opportunities in rural India, why would people want to leave their families and migrate to cities?” he said. Mechanisation levels remain low across much of the agricultural value chain, creating headroom for growth beyond land-preparation equipment, like rotavators and tillers, which make up a significant portion of mechanisation beyond tractors compared to other areas of farming.

“Across the broader farming value chain, mechanisation is still below 40 per cent,” Nakra said, adding that growth would come from higher-value categories such as harvesters, balers, and seed drills. The company expects labour shortage and rising labour costs to support long-term adoption. Governments are also increasingly encouraging the adoption of complete farming solutions rather than standalone tractors. As part of mechanisation, M&M is also offering telematics. The technology enables machinery operators to track digitally the acreage covered, the hours worked, and fuel consumption while helping fleet owners monitor equipment utilisation and drivers. “No more standing with a measuring tape — everything is now available right on an app,” Nakra said.