M&M cuts FY27 tractor industry growth forecast to flat amid drought fears

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revised its tractor industry growth forecast for FY27 from around 5 per cent to broadly flat, citing a worsening rainfall deficit, drought conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and pressure on farm economics. The automaker, however, said strong demand in northern markets and a delayed purchase cycle could provide some support in the coming months.

It is the market leader in the sector with a 41.5 per cent share.

Speaking at the company's second-quarter results press conference on Thursday, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (auto and farm sector), said drought conditions in Karnataka and Maharashtra had turned out to be more severe than the company had anticipated in July, prompting it to reassess its outlook. However, the weakness is not uniform across the country. Uttar Pradesh, the largest tractor market, remains strong, while demand in Madhya Pradesh is picking up. Rajasthan is also performing reasonably well in several pockets.

Jejurikar said the revised forecast takes into account three factors: the rainfall deficit, reservoir levels and farmers' terms of trade. The company is factoring in rising agricultural input costs and movements in farm produce prices, which could influence farmer sentiment and purchasing decisions. M&M also believes that tractor purchases have been postponed rather than entirely lost in some markets. Jejurikar said sowing and harvesting had been delayed, while rabi sowing was also expected to be pushed back. This could extend tractor purchases beyond the usual festive-season window of Diwali and Bhai Dooj. He said it could take until the third week or end of November to assess the underlying demand trend. The company may revise its industry forecast upwards or downwards as more information becomes available over the next 30-40 days.