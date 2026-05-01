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Mahindra & Mahindra total vehicle sales rise 14% to 94,627 units in April

Domestic passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 56,331 units as against 52,330 units in April 2025, up 8 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra said

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Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 23,427 units last month
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 11:49 AM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales at 94,627 units in April.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 56,331 units as against 52,330 units in April 2025, up 8 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 23,427 units last month, it added.

M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said the company has started the new fiscal year 2026-27 "on a positive note in April".

The company further said its total tractor sales were up 21 per cent at 48,411 units last month, as against 40,054 units in April 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in April 2026 were at 46,404 units, as against 38,516 units in the same month last year, a growth of 20 per cent.

"This strong performance was delivered despite the absence of Chaitra Navratri in April this year, unlike last year when April included seven Navratri days," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

Exports of tractors for the month stood at 2,007 units, as compared to 1,538 units in April 2025, a growth of 30 per cent, M&M said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mahindra & MahindraM&MM&M FinanceM&M Fin Serv

First Published: May 01 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

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