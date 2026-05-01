Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales at 94,627 units in April.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 56,331 units as against 52,330 units in April 2025, up 8 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 23,427 units last month, it added.

M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said the company has started the new fiscal year 2026-27 "on a positive note in April".

The company further said its total tractor sales were up 21 per cent at 48,411 units last month, as against 40,054 units in April 2025.