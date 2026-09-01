M&M vehicle sales jump 42% to 108K units in August on high SUV demand
Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic SUV sales rose 50% year-on-year to 59,257 units in August, while commercial vehicle sales grew 22% to 27,415 units
Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic SUV sales rose 50% year-on-year to 59,257 units in August, while commercial vehicle sales grew 22% to 27,415 units
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in total vehicle sales to 1,07,648 units in August compared with the same month last year, driven by SUV sales, which grew 50 per cent year-on-year in the domestic market.
The overall auto sales for August 2026 stood at 1,07,648 vehicles, a growth of 42 per cent, including exports, the company said in a statement.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, the company said it sold 59,257 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 50 per cent year-on-year. Overall, it sold 61,167 utility vehicles, including exports.
It said domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 27,415 units, registering a year-on-year growth of 22 per cent.
"Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ receiving strong market response from customers. We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season," the company said.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:53 AM IST