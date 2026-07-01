M3M Group to invest ₹10,000 crore in construction, land acquisition in FY27

Gurugram-based developer M3M Group will invest around ₹10,000 crore in FY27 on construction and land acquisition as part of its expansion plan, the group's promoter, Pankaj Bansal, said on Wednesday.

"We are focusing on project delivery. At present, more than 30 million square feet (msf) is under construction across various projects," Bansal told reporters.

He added that the group — comprising M3M India and Smartworld Developers — will invest ₹7,200 crore in construction activities during FY27.

Bansal said the group will invest another ₹2,500 crore this financial year in land acquisition. The group is actively acquiring land parcels to expand its business.

The company has acquired around 500 acres of land in Gurugram and adjoining areas with an investment of around ₹2,500 crore. "We will continue to acquire land. We will participate in the upcoming land auctions in Noida," Bansal added. He said the company would fund all investments through internal accruals, adding that the M3M Group has zero debt. The group will launch two new residential projects in Gurugram this year, one of which could be a retirement housing project. The M3M Group promoter added that the company would focus on developing branded housing projects and tie up with global hospitality and lifestyle brands.