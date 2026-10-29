M3M India targets 10 mn sq ft branded residences portfolio by end of 2026

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer M3M India plans to expand its branded residences portfolio to 10 million square feet (sq ft) by the end of the year from the current 6.9 million sq ft, while also targeting an additional topline of ₹13,400 crore, the company said on Thursday.

According to the company's statement, the developer is also in advanced discussions with several global luxury brands for new collaborations in the Indian real estate market.

Further, as part of its branded residences strategy, the company launched M3M Black Circle, an invitation-only platform for homeowners in M3M and Smartworld's branded residential developments.

The platform made its debut in Paris, where owners of Jacob & Co. and ELIE SAAB residences were hosted for a curated experience that included interactions with Jacob Arabo and Elie Saab Jr., dining and private luxury cruises.

“Luxury today is no longer defined by what you own, but by who you know and where you are welcome. Our homeowners already live with the best of design and craftsmanship. With Black Circle, we are opening doors that have traditionally stayed closed: to the founders, designers and visionaries behind the world’s most admired brands,” said Robin Mangla, president, M3M India. The company said Black Circle would be extended across its branded residences portfolio as it expands, with the platform seeking to connect homeowners with the people and brands associated with their properties. “Through Black Circle, M3M India aims to make such access and experiences an integral part of its branded-residences proposition,” the company said in its statement.