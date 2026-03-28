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Maersk halts operations at Oman's Salalah port due to security incident

All Maersk crew were safe and accounted for, and no company cargo or vessels were affected, the shipping giant said in a statement

Maersk
The ‌port was evacuated after an incident damaged a terminal crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations across the facility. (File photo: BLOOMBERG)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
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Danish container  shipping group Maersk has temporarily halted its ??operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman, it said, following ‌a security incident that  occurred early  on Saturday. 
All Maersk crew were  safe and accounted for, and no company cargo or vessels were affected, the shipping  giant said in a statement. 
The ‌port was evacuated after an incident  damaged a terminal crane, prompting a temporary suspension of operations across the facility. 
Maersk ‌currently estimates  that operations ‌will be halted for approximately 48 ‌hours, ??it said. 
The disruption comes  as the conflict in the Gulf region, triggered by  US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has unsettled energy ‌and transport markets, with shipping ‌affected by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. 
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Topics :MaerskCompany NewsWest AsiaIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

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