Magicpin raises Rs 15 cr debt from Stride Ventures to deepen AI play

In a recent conversation with this newspaper, Anshoo Sharma, chief executive officer and co-founder at Magicpin, said that the AI-led merchant enablement will unlock a significant new revenue stream for the company, contributing meaningfully to its SaaS (software-as-a-service) and advertising business over the next 2-3 years. The platform estimates this to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity over the next 5-7 years, as local retailers shift from manual marketing and agencies to automated, performance-led platforms. Magicpin has onboarded nearly 250,000 retailers across categories including fashion, food, and more.