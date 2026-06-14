Magicpin scales AI assistant Vera, targets over 1 mn merchants by 2026: CEO

Food delivery and e-commerce platform magicpin aims to more than double the merchant base of its AI assistant, Vera, to over 10 lakh by the end of 2026, after onboarding more than 5 lakh restaurants and retailers within three months of its launch, Founder and CEO Anshoo Sharma said.

Launched during the recent LPG crisis, Vera provides restaurants and retailers with real-time order-volume insights to help them plan operations and manage demand more effectively.

According to magicpin, the AI platform has facilitated over 50 lakh interactions across merchant workflows, with more than 5 lakh merchants actively using Vera across over 25 business verticals.