Magnum Ice Cream acquires 61.9% majority stake in Kwality Wall's India

Magnum Ice Cream Netherlands has completed the acquisition of a 61.9 per cent majority stake in Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd (KWIL), resulting in a change in the promoter classification.

"On 30th March, 2026, the Incoming Promoter acquired the Sale Shares from the Outgoing Promoters in accordance with the SPA and other applicable laws," KWIL said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to this transaction, the Incoming Promoter has acquired control over the company and is classified as a "promoter" of the company in accordance with the Listing Regulations, it added.

Meanwhile, the outgoing promoters have been reclassified from the "promoter" category to the public category.