A unit of Coal India will raise ₹2,295 crore ($245.5 million) from investors including ​the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Life Insurance Corporation ​of India (LIC) ahead of its initial public offering, two sources familiar with ‌the matter told Reuters.

Mahanadi Coalfields accounts for about a fifth of India's coal production and is the largest coal-producing unit of state-run Coal India.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority declined to comment. Mahanadi Coalfields and LIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, is central to India's efforts to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, as renewable energy capacity has yet to meet the country's growing power needs.

ALSO READ: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd's IPO price band set at ₹129-136 per share Coal India plans to sell up to ‌661.84 million shares, or a 10% stake, in Mahanadi Coalfields for $963 million at the upper end of a price band of ₹129 to ₹136 each. Mahanadi Coalfields is seeking a valuation of $9.6 billion with the IPO, which will open for public subscription on Thursday and close on Monday. HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund are among the ​other investors in Mahanadi Coalfields' anchor book, the sources said. The sources did not wish to ‌be named as the details are still private.