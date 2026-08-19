Tata Sons' much anticipated annual general meeting (AGM) was adjourned on Tuesday for lack of quorum—the first such instance in the history of the group holding company. The agenda of the AGM included adoption of the company's standalone and consolidated financial statements for 2025-26, declaration of dividend on ordinary shares, and the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who tendered his resignation on August 12

At the centre of the disruption is Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), a major shareholder in Tata Sons, whose decision-making powers have been restricted by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over an alleged violation of rules governing perpetual trustees.

The chain of events involves two separate governance frameworks: Maharashtra's law for public charitable trusts and Tata Sons' own Articles of Association . The former led to regulatory action against SRTT. The latter made SRTT's participation essential for a valid Tata Sons AGM. What changed in Maharashtra's charity law? The dispute can be traced to an amendment to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950. The change was initially brought in through an ordinance on September 1, 2025, and subsequently replaced by the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Second Amendment) Act, 2025, which was published in the Maharashtra Government Gazette on December 31. Except for one provision, the Act is deemed to have come into force from September 1, 2025.

Also Read | Tata Sons succession: From Mistry's brief stay to Chandrasekaran's exit Among other changes, the law formally distinguished between 'tenure trustees', appointed for a specified period, and 'perpetual trustees', who are appointed for life or permanently. The critical provision for the Tata dispute is Section 30A(2). It says that where a trust instrument does not specifically provide for the appointment of perpetual trustees, their number cannot exceed one-fourth of the total number of trustees. In other words, no more than 25 per cent of such a trust's board can comprise perpetual trustees. Why did the law create a problem for SRTT? When the matter came under scrutiny earlier this year, SRTT had six trustees. Three of them—Jimmy N Tata, Noel Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir—were perpetual or life trustees. They therefore constituted 50 per cent of the board.

Legal representations made to the Charity Commissioner's office argued that the composition violated the new 25 per cent ceiling and that two of the three perpetual trustees would have to step down from that status and, if required, seek reappointment for fixed tenures. However, the position is contested. Tata Trusts has argued that the amendment operates prospectively and should not apply to perpetual trustees appointed before the provision came into force. It has also said that the Charity Commissioner's directions were issued ex parte, without SRTT being given a hearing. But the dispute nevertheless prompted regulatory intervention.

In May this year, Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti directed SRTT to defer a trustee meeting and ordered an inquiry into the composition of its board and its compliance with Section 30A(2). The restrictions left SRTT unable to hold meetings and take the decisions required for some of its functions. That is where what appeared to be an internal trust-governance issue began to affect Tata Sons. How did the SRTT restriction derail the Tata Sons AGM? SRTT is one of Tata Sons' largest shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, SRTT held 23.56 per cent of Tata Sons, while Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) held another 27.98 per cent. Together, the two trusts own more than half of the holding company. Other Tata Trusts take the philanthropic trusts' collective holding in Tata Sons to about two-thirds.

Tata Sons' governance rules give the two principal trusts a specific role at its shareholder meetings. Under the company's Articles of Association, the quorum for its AGM requires a representative jointly nominated by SRTT and SDTT. This is where the bottleneck emerged. Also Read | Tata Sons' capital call: Listed giants find their own growth fuel SDTT could take a decision on the representative. SRTT, under the Charity Commissioner's restrictions, could not hold the meeting required to do so. Without SRTT acting, the two trusts could not make the joint nomination. Without that nominee, Tata Sons could not satisfy its quorum requirement.

So when Tata Sons convened its AGM on August 18, it could not proceed with the business on the agenda and the meeting was adjourned. The development marked the first such adjournment in Tata Sons' history. Put simply, the chain was: the Maharashtra law changed trustee rules; the Charity Commissioner acted over SRTT's board composition; SRTT lost the ability to make the required decision; Tata Sons could not form its prescribed quorum; and the AGM had to be adjourned. How does the charity-law dispute affect Tata Sons' succession? Tata Sons' Articles also give SRTT and SDTT a central role in choosing the company's chairman.