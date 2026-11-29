Section 51 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act deals with the requirement of the Charity Commissioner’s consent to institute a suit. It states: “If persons with interest in any public trust intend to file a suit of the nature specified in Section 50, they shall apply to the Charity Commissioner in writing for his consent. If the Charity Commissioner, after hearing the parties and making such enquiries (if any) as he thinks fit, is satisfied that there is a prima facie case, he may within a period of six months from the date on which the application is made, grant or refuse his consent to the institution of such suit.”