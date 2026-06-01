Home / Companies / News / Mahindra and Manulife insurance JV gets Corporate Affairs Ministry's nod

Mahindra and Manulife insurance JV gets Corporate Affairs Ministry's nod

The venture brings together Mahindra's strong presence in India with Manulife's global expertise to build a simple, customer-first, AI-native, and digitally led life insurer

Mahindra Group
The partnership combines Mahindra's wide distribution reach with Manulife's strengths in product innovation, underwriting, and agency-led distribution
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Mahindra and Manulife insurance joint venture (JV) has got a certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Following the approval, Mahindra Manulife Insurance Ltd (MMIL) has come into existence, a joint statement said on Monday.

The venture brings together Mahindra's strong presence in India with Manulife's global expertise to build a simple, customer-first, AI-native and digitally led life insurer, it said.

By combining the extensive distribution reach of Mahindra with Manulife's strengths in product innovation, underwriting, and agency-led distribution, MMIL will focus on policyholder protection and offer holistic, need-based financial solutions, it said.

MMIL aims to address India's large protection gap through a range of long-term savings and protection products, with a strong focus on rural and semi-urban markets while building leadership in protection solutions for urban customers, it said.

The partnership combines Mahindra's wide distribution reach with Manulife's strengths in product innovation, underwriting, and agency-led distribution, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy targets 30% share of India's total data centre spending

AMNS India Vizag cluster first SIP to get nod under ₹60,000 cr PM-SETU

Premium

Bharti Realty eyes entry to commercial markets beyond Delhi-NCR

Premium

India Inc scorecard: Q4 earnings, revenue gain pace, grow in double digits

Trent still in early growth phase, confident of 10x revenue goal: Noel Tata

Topics :Mahindra GroupMahindraManulife Asset Management

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story