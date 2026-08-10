Mahindra Group announces Amit Sinha CEO of Holidays and Lifespaces sector

Mahindra Group on Monday named Amit Sinha, currently the Managing Director and CEO of the group's real estate and infrastructure Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), as CEO of its Holidays and Lifespaces sector.

However, Sinha's date of appointment has not been announced.

The move comes amid the group's strategic focus on Holidays and Lifespaces sectors aimed at accelerating growth and realising operational synergies across these businesses, identified as 'Growth Gems', it said.

He will assume the role once a new CEO is appointed at Mahindra Lifespaces, it said, adding that the leadership and reporting arrangements for the relevant businesses will be aligned as part of the implementation of the new sector structure.

"Both Holidays and Lifespaces businesses have tremendous potential. As we move into the next phase of growth, we have been evaluating how to harness the synergies between them to further strengthen the growth trajectory," said Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group. Over the last five years, the group said, it has seen significant momentum across all its businesses and an important pillar of this growth has been its 'Growth Gems'. Several of these businesses have surpassed the 5 times growth expectation over this period and are well positioned for further growth, it said, adding that the group's real estate business, Mahindra Lifespaces, has been one of its standout 'Growth Gem'.