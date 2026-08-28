Mahindra Group expands Battery-as-a-Service model to entire eSUV portfolio

Mahindra Group on Friday announced the expansion of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model across its entire eSUV portfolio.

Introduced with the launch of the performance-focussed born-electric SUV SPORTEQ, the BaaS model enables customers to finance the vehicle and battery separately through a dual-financing structure.

The expanded portfolio now includes all variants of XEV 9S and XEV 9e, besides all variants of BE 6 SPORTEQ, the company said.

Under BaaS, customers can pay Rs 11.45 Lakh for the BE 6 SPORTEQ and finance the battery at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km.

This significantly lowers the upfront purchase cost while providing customers greater flexibility in managing their monthly outflow.