Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q2 profit rises 16.4% to ₹19.71 crore

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Wednesday reported 16.42 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company's net profit was ₹16.93 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew by 9.3 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹784.13 crore compared with ₹717.34 crore in the same period last year.

"Our domestic business sustained its positive momentum during the quarter. Membership sales grew for the second consecutive quarter, supported by premiumisation and upgrades, while resort revenue continued to deliver double-digit growth and occupancy improved by 220 bps," Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Bhat said.