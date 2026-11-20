Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML), the small commercial vehicle arm of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), is banking on domestic battery cell manufacturing coming onstream over the next two years to deepen localisation, reduce import dependence and improve the economics of its electric vehicle (EV) business.

While the company has achieved localisation levels of around 70-75 per cent and assembles its own battery packs, it remains dependent on imported cells, exposing it to global supply-chain disruptions and currency fluctuations.

Suman Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of MLMML, told Business Standard that the EV ecosystem was becoming increasingly resilient through localisation and a sustained government push. The company, she said, had also built a robust supply chain to mitigate shortages.

“We expect domestic cell manufacturing to come online over the next couple of years as investments by major battery makers translate into production capacity. That will strengthen supply-chain resilience, improve localisation levels and further enhance the economics of electric mobility in India,” Mishra said. The availability of locally manufactured cells assumes significance as EVs account for a growing share of MLMML’s business. Mishra, however, did not specify any domestic cell sourcing arrangements or quantify the potential impact of localisation on margins. Domestic sales of its electric three- and four-wheelers rose 41 per cent year-on-year to 45,287 units in the second quarter of FY27, accounting for nearly 86 per cent of its overall domestic volumes. The company’s share of the electric three-wheeler market stood at 36.2 per cent, according to M&M’s latest investor presentation.

Expanding overseas footprint MLMML is looking to tap overseas demand for electric three-wheelers, particularly in Southeast Asia and Africa, even as it works on augmenting manufacturing capacity in India. The company, which already has a presence in Sri Lanka and Nepal, has recently entered the Philippines and is witnessing a surge in export enquiries following its Earthshot Prize win. “Post the Earthshot recognition, we are being inundated with requests from other countries to export our EVs there. We are taking a pragmatic approach and will announce our next international destination soon,” Mishra said. In the near term, the company will cater to international markets from its existing manufacturing facilities at Zaheerabad, Bengaluru and Haridwar, with all exports currently through the completely built-up (CBU) route.

MLMML is scouting multiple locations for capacity expansion and is in discussions over the proposed facility. Mishra said setting up a new plant typically takes 12-18 months, adding that existing facilities were well positioned to support near-term export growth. The company will also deploy its £1 million Earthshot Prize grant towards training women drivers, facilitating affordable financing and expanding charging infrastructure in underserved areas. IPO contingent on profitability, capital needs Despite its expansion ambitions, the ₹10,822 crore-valued company, backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and India Japan Fund, is in no hurry to tap the capital markets. In August, Mishra had indicated a possible initial public offering (IPO) in 12-18 months. She now expects a decision to hinge on sustained growth, improving profitability and the requirement for fresh capital. The company has not disclosed whether it has appointed investment bankers.