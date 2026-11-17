Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category for its efforts to promote electric last-mile transportation in India. The award, instituted by Prince William, carries a grant of £1 million.

The company said it had sold over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India, which have collectively travelled more than 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

MLMML plans to use the prize money to train women drivers, facilitate access to affordable financing and expand charging infrastructure in underserved areas. It will also collaborate with other Earthshot Prize finalists to extend electric rickshaw adoption to more communities.