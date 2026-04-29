Mahindra Lifespace pre-sales rise 21% to ₹3,405 cr in FY26 on strong demand

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's sales bookings rose 21 per cent to ₹3,405 crore last fiscal on better demand for its residential properties.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹2,804 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

In its housing business, the fund collection from customers increased to ₹2,107 crore last fiscal from ₹1,831 crore in 2024-25.

Most of the listed real estate developers performed well during the last fiscal in terms of sales bookings, even though there has been a slowdown in the pre-sales of the overall market because of a sharp rise in the price post COVID pandemic.

Lower supply in the affordable and mid-income housing segments also contributed to the sluggish pre-sales. In the real estate sector, the sales bookings are an important operational metrics. The company recognises revenues on either percentage of completion method or when the entire project gets completed. On Tuesday, Mahindra Lifespace reported a 6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹90.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. Its net profit stood at ₹85.09 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose sharply to ₹723.21 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹55.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.