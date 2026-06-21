Mahindra Lifespaces eyes ₹45K cr project launches over next 2 years

Mahindra Lifespace Developers plans to launch projects with a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹45,000 crore over the next 18-24 months as it ramps up business development activity to achieve its target of ₹10,000 crore in annual sales by the 2029-2030 (FY30), a top executive has said.

The company, which reported pre-sales of around ₹3,405 crore in FY26, is targeting aggressive growth through redevelopment projects, joint ventures (JVs) and joint development agreements (JDAs), while remaining focused on its core markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

“We have approximately ₹45,000 crore of GDV that we intend to launch over the next 18-24 months. It is an aggressive target,” said Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer–residential, Mahindra Lifespaces.

The planned pipeline comes after the developer added around ₹18,000 crore of GDV in FY26 and reflects its ambition to scale up operations amid increasing consolidation in the housing market.

Singh said the company continues to actively pursue land acquisitions and development opportunities across its focus cities. While new projects are constantly being added, the existing launch pipeline itself is substantial and could increase further as fresh deals are signed.