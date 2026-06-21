Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Lifespaces eyes ₹45K cr project launches over next 2 years

Mahindra Lifespaces eyes ₹45K cr project launches over next 2 years

Mahindra Lifespaces plans ₹45,000 crore worth of project launches over the next two years as it accelerates expansion to achieve ₹10,000 crore annual sales by FY30

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespaces.
premium
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespaces.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Mahindra Lifespace Developers plans to launch projects with a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹45,000 crore over the next 18-24 months as it ramps up business development activity to achieve its target of ₹10,000 crore in annual sales by the 2029-2030 (FY30), a top executive has said. 
The company, which reported pre-sales of around ₹3,405 crore in FY26, is targeting aggressive growth through redevelopment projects, joint ventures (JVs) and joint development agreements (JDAs), while remaining focused on its core markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru. 
“We have approximately ₹45,000 crore of GDV that we intend to launch over the next 18-24 months. It is an aggressive target,” said Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer–residential, Mahindra Lifespaces. 
The planned pipeline comes after the developer added around ₹18,000 crore of GDV in FY26 and reflects its ambition to scale up operations amid increasing consolidation in the housing market. 
Singh said the company continues to actively pursue land acquisitions and development opportunities across its focus cities. While new projects are constantly being added, the existing launch pipeline itself is substantial and could increase further as fresh deals are signed. 
For FY27, Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch inventory worth ₹8,000-10,000 crore through five to seven new projects, of which three have already been launched. Recent launches included Mahindra Rainforest in Kanjurmarg with a GDV of ₹Rs 3,000 crore, Mahindra BeaconHill in Mahalaxmi with a GDV of ₹1,650 crore, and Mahindra Citadel in Pune with a GDV of ₹2,500 crore.
The company said initial demand across its recently launched projects has been encouraging despite some moderation in transaction closures. 
“We are not seeing a slowdown. But we are seeing people taking more time to close transactions. Customers are taking more time to conclude purchases, but footfalls and interest levels remain strong,” Singh said in the context of the West Asia conflict.
Mahindra Lifespaces remains particularly bullish on MMR, Pune and Bengaluru, citing strong employment generation and infrastructure development in these markets. 
“Mumbai is starved of land. The government is, therefore, focused on creating connectivity so that new micro-markets can emerge,” Singh said, adding that the company prefers locations with metro stations, railway connectivity or major highways nearby. 
The developer is also exploring opportunities in Navi Mumbai and continues to see redevelopment as a major growth driver within MMR. However, it is not currently looking to enter the slum rehabilitation (SRA) segment. 
On market conditions, Singh said the company remains focused on the mid-premium and premium housing segments, where average realisations range between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 per square foot. While luxury housing has witnessed some moderation in volumes, demand in the broader premium segment remains resilient, he said. 
The company expects annual price appreciation of around 5-7 per cent across its key markets and believes housing demand will remain supported by urbanisation, job creation and migration to major employment hubs. 
Backed by a debt-free balance sheet, strong collections and a ₹1,500 crore capital raise completed last year, Mahindra Lifespaces said access to capital is not a constraint to its expansion plans.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voltas crosses 1 million AC sales mark in record time during FY27

Premium segment may account for 20% in overall topline by 2032: Steelbird

Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles

Jyothy Labs to expand Exo into broader franchise as Henkel exits portfolio

ONGC now a 'gas-and-oil' company as output shifts to natural gas: Chairman

Topics :Mahindra LifespaceMahindra Lifespace DevelopersReal Estate housing project

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story