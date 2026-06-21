Mahindra Lifespaces eyes ₹45K cr project launches over next 2 years

The planned pipeline comes after the developer added around ₹18,000 crore of GDV in FY26 and reflects its ambition to scale up operations amid increasing consolidation in the housing market.
Singh said the company continues to actively pursue land acquisitions and development opportunities across its focus cities. While new projects are constantly being added, the existing launch pipeline itself is substantial and could increase further as fresh deals are signed.
For FY27, Mahindra Lifespaces expects to launch inventory worth ₹8,000-10,000 crore through five to seven new projects, of which three have already been launched. Recent launches included Mahindra Rainforest in Kanjurmarg with a GDV of ₹Rs 3,000 crore, Mahindra BeaconHill in Mahalaxmi with a GDV of ₹1,650 crore, and Mahindra Citadel in Pune with a GDV of ₹2,500 crore.