Mahindra Lifespaces signs pact for housing society redevelopment in Chembur

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) has entered into a redevelopment agreement with a housing society in Mumbai’s Chembur covering 11,241.7 square metres, for a consideration of Rs 142.72 crore.

According to the deal-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, MLDL has signed the agreement with Twinkle Star Co-operative Housing Society for the redevelopment of seven plots spread across Borla and Chembur in Mumbai.

The agreement was registered on August 17, 2026, with a stamp duty of Rs 7.23 crore.

The project involves redeveloping nine existing buildings housing 133 members, with the developer proposing to increase the members’ total carpet area from the current built-up (carpet) area of 78,686 square feet to 120,389.58 square feet, besides providing 133 reserved parking spaces and 14 visitor parking spaces.

The total permissible construction area for the project is 45,529 square metres (490,070.07 square feet). The redevelopment is to be completed within 60 months. “The announcement is in line with Mahindra Lifespaces’ goal to position itself as a major player in Mumbai’s redevelopment market. The project will be re-developed keeping in mind the relevant schemes under which its potential can be truly unlocked,” said MLDL in response to email queries sent by Business Standard. Previously, in September 2025, MLDL had announced being chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Chembur, with a combined gross development potential of approximately Rs 1,700 crore. The latest agreement forms part of this redevelopment deal.