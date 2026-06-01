Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle sales to 99,636 units in May, including exports.

In the utility vehicle segment, the company sold 58,021 units in the domestic market, up 11 per cent from the year-ago period. Total UV sales, including exports, stood at 59,573 units.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles rose 19 per cent to 24,079 units, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, "In May, we achieved SUV sales of 58,021 units, a growth of 11 per cent and total vehicle sales stood at 99,636, a 20 per cent YoY growth. The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers.

Domestic tractor sales Mahindra & Mahindra said its farm equipment business registered domestic tractor sales of 47,845 units in May, achieving a 23 per cent year-on-year growth. The company had sold 38,914 units in May 2025. The total tractor sales, including domestic and exports, during May 2026 stood at 49,695 units, including exports of 1,850 units, as compared to 40,643 units during the same month last year. Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: "We have sold 47,845 tractors in the domestic market during May 2026, registering a growth of 23 per cent over last year.