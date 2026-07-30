Mahindra's EV arm turns unicorn with ₹322 crore funding, IPO on track

Mahindra said the latest funding reflects investor confidence in the electrification growth opportunity. The higher valuation also underscores the company's leadership in the electric three-wheeler market, where it commands around a 40 per cent share of the L5 category.

The business has expanded rapidly, with electric three-wheeler sales increasing six-fold over the past four years. MLMML recorded 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27 and became the first electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to cross 100,000 electric three-wheeler sales in FY26. Electric penetration in the L5 three-wheeler segment has increased from 12 per cent to 40 per cent over the past two years.