MakeMyTrip adds paid flexible check-in, check-out option for hotel bookings

MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has launched early check-in and late check-out feature on its app, which can be availed by paying extra charges for hotel bookings by users.

As per the app, such bookings are available at extra charges across over 10,000 hotels, villas and homestays in India and over 1,000 properties across 20 international destinations.

"With 53 per cent of domestic travellers arriving before 9 AM and 54 per departing after 3 PM, the feature lets travellers confirm an early or late room slot at the time of booking. Travellers can now confirm an early or late room slot, in three, six, or nine-hour windows, at the time of booking," the company said.