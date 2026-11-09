MakeMyTrip's India subsidiary receives Sebi approval to float IPO

Nasdaq-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip's India subsidiary has received Sebi's approval to launch an initial public offering (IPO), according to an update available on the markets regulator's website on Monday.

MakeMyTrip (India) Ltd (MMT India) had filed draft papers with Sebi in July through the confidential route. After examining the draft documents, the regulator issued its final observations on November 6.

Sebi's observations mark an important step in the IPO process, allowing the company to proceed with preparations for its public issues, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The proposed IPO is expected to comprise a sale of equity shares in MMT India by its parent MakeMyTrip and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ibibo Group Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the Gurugram-headquartered company said in a regulatory filing with Nasdaq.