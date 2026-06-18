Man Industries and its Saudi arm bag fresh orders worth ₹1,000 crore

Man Industries (India) and its Saudi Arabia-based step-down subsidiary National Pipe Company Ltd (NPC) have bagged fresh orders worth ₹1,000 crore, the company said in a company filing on Thursday.

While Man Industries bagged new orders worth ₹300 crore, NPC has received orders worth ₹700 crore. These orders, comprising orders for various types of pipes, are expected to be delivered within the next six to nine months, the company said.

Man Industries further added that its consolidated unexecuted order book jumped to around ₹4,100 crore following the latest order wins.

“The new contracts reflect strong demand across domestic and international markets and underscore customers' confidence in the technological and execution capabilities of both Man Industries and National Pipe Company," it said.