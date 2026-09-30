Mangalore Refinery Petrochem cancels fuel export tenders after fire at site

India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Wednesday cancelled three spot export tenders for refined fuels after a fire broke out ‌at a processing unit.MRPL ​notified buyers ​that it had withdrawn tenders to ​export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices. The fire broke out at the ​coker hydrotreater unit at its 300,000 barrels ‌per day Mangaluru refinery in southern ​India at around 0730 GMT, the company said, adding that it had been brought under control."An ‌incident involving ​rupture of the ‌Cold Separator operating at high pressure in ‌the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at MRPL," ​the company said, adding one person was injured. The coker hydrotreater unit ​was affected by the incident, but the rest of the refinery ‌was operating normally, a company spokesperson said.