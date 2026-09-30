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Mangalore Refinery Petrochem cancels fuel export tenders after fire at site

MRPL ​notified buyers ​that it had withdrawn tenders to ​export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices

MRPL, Mangalore refinery
Representative image of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 5:43 PM IST
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India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Wednesday cancelled three spot export tenders for refined fuels after a fire broke out ‌at a processing unit. MRPL ​notified buyers ​that it had withdrawn tenders to ​export diesel, jet fuel and reformate later this month, according to three company notices. The fire broke out at the ​coker hydrotreater unit at its 300,000 barrels ‌per day Mangaluru refinery in southern ​India at around 0730 GMT, the company said, adding that it had been brought under control. "An ‌incident involving ​rupture of the ‌Cold Separator operating at high pressure in ‌the Coker Hydrotreater Unit occurred at MRPL," ​the company said, adding one person was injured. The coker hydrotreater unit ​was affected by the incident, but the rest of the refinery ‌was operating normally, a company spokesperson said.
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Topics :Mangalore Refinery and PetrochemicalsCompany News

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

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