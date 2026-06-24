Manglam Group ties up with Marriott for ₹350 crore Sheraton hotel in Jaipur

People aware of the development told Business Standard that the project will feature 220 keys and is being developed across more than 3 lakh sq ft on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

According to the agreement, all investment in the development will be made by Manglam, while Marriott will operate under a time-bound management contract.

Manglam added that the development is being envisioned as a luxury-box hotel that combines premium accommodation with contemporary hospitality experiences.

Commenting on the location, Amrita Gupta, director, Manglam Group, and chief executive officer, Manglam Spa and Resorts, said that Jaipur is no longer simply a place the world visits. "It is becoming the place the world chooses for its most important moments, from weddings to business," she said.

Gupta added that the vision has always been to create hospitality that carries the soul of Rajasthan onto a global stage, with the Sheraton hotel sitting at the very heart of that ambition.