Home / Companies / News / Manglam Group ties up with Marriott for ₹350 crore Sheraton hotel in Jaipur

Manglam Group ties up with Marriott for ₹350 crore Sheraton hotel in Jaipur

The 220-key luxury hotel on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway is part of Manglam Group's broader Rs 1,000 crore hospitality investment plan over five years

hospitality, hotels
premium
Manglam added that the development is being envisioned as a luxury-box hotel that combines premium accommodation with contemporary hospitality experiences.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 7:28 PM IST
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Rajasthan-based developer Manglam Group on Wednesday tied up with global hospitality giant Marriott International to launch a Sheraton hotel in Jaipur with an investment of Rs 350 crore.
 
People aware of the development told Business Standard that the project will feature 220 keys and is being developed across more than 3 lakh sq ft on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.
 
According to the agreement, all investment in the development will be made by Manglam, while Marriott will operate under a time-bound management contract.
 
Manglam added that the development is being envisioned as a luxury-box hotel that combines premium accommodation with contemporary hospitality experiences.
 
Commenting on the location, Amrita Gupta, director, Manglam Group, and chief executive officer, Manglam Spa and Resorts, said that Jaipur is no longer simply a place the world visits. "It is becoming the place the world chooses for its most important moments, from weddings to business," she said.
 
Gupta added that the vision has always been to create hospitality that carries the soul of Rajasthan onto a global stage, with the Sheraton hotel sitting at the very heart of that ambition.
 
The deal marks the group's third collaboration with Marriott International and forms part of Manglam's broader Rs 1,000 crore hospitality investment roadmap over the next five years.
 
In December last year, the firm signed an agreement with Marriott to launch a 150-room Westin resort in Jaipur. Manglam is also developing a 200-key serviced apartment project under the Fern Habitat brand.
 
Manglam's real estate portfolio includes more than 125 completed projects totalling 62 million sq ft.
 
"Capitalising on this powerful real estate foundation, Manglam Group is aggressively expanding its horizon through marquee diversifications, placing a strategic emphasis on its rapidly growing hospitality vertical under Manglam Spa and Resorts, which manages premium destination-led experiences and entertainment ventures," the firm said.
   

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Topics :Marriott InternationalhospitalityJaipur

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

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