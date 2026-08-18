Manipal Health Enterprises to acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru

Integrated healthcare provider Manipal Health Enterprises on Tuesday said it will acquire Kinder Women's Hospital in Bengaluru for a cash consideration of Rs 130 crore.

Manipal Health Enterprises has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Kindorama Healthcare Private Limited for acquiring the entire operations of Kinder Women's Hospital in Doddanekundi in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

Manipal will acquire the entire business operations and assets of Kinder Hospital for a cash consideration of Rs 130 crore. The transaction does not entail acquisition of shares, it said The addition of Kinder Hospital will help consolidate Manipal Hospitals' position in one of Bengaluru's fast-growing healthcare markets, while further expanding access to its clinical expertise and capabilities.