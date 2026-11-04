Manipal signs 30-year lease with Thakral for 500-bed Gurugram hospital

Hospitals major Manipal Health Enterprises on Wednesday signed a long-term lease agreement with Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed investment firm Thakral Corporation to develop and operate a multi-specialty hospital in Gurugram.

Under an agreement between Manipal and Thakral’s Indian subsidiary, TIL Investments, the hospital company will construct, operate, manage and maintain the hospital on approximately 3.5 acres of land under a 30-year lease.

“The first phase of the proposed hospital is expected to have up to 500 beds,” according to the Temasek-backed hospital chain’s regulatory filing with the exchanges.

While the company did not provide an investment figure, the filing stated that the land parcel is well connected to Indira Gandhi International Airport and other major infrastructure nodes and is situated near upcoming residential developments and infrastructure projects.

Manipal Health Enterprises Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dilip Jose had told Business Standard in an earlier interview that a greenfield hospital of around 250 beds typically requires an investment of ₹380-390 crore, excluding the cost of land and the building. He had added that spending on medical equipment, technology, information technology and interiors works out to around ₹1.5 crore per bed. Going by this figure, the investment cost for the Gurugram project could come to approximately ₹750 crore. Anchored by this flagship hospital, the Manipal board has also proposed developing an integrated health and wellness ecosystem that complements the hospital’s tertiary care and is supported by hospitality and retail offerings.