Mankind Pharma signs China pact to market insulin analogues in India

Domestic drugmaker Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has entered into an exclusive in-licensing agreement with China’s Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceuticals to commercialise two of its basal insulin analogues in the Indian market.

The partnership includes commercialisation of two injectable drugs – insulin degludec and a combination of insulin degludec and aspart – which are used in the treatment of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The agreement aims to strengthen Mankind’s presence in the diabetes segment and broaden its portfolio of advanced injectable therapies. Industry sources say Mankind may price the insulin analogues competitively.

The price of the combination insulin degludec and insulin aspart, commonly sold as Ryzodeg by Novo Nordisk in India, typically ranges from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,600 for a single 3 millilitre (ml) penfill or cartridge.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to expanding access to advanced therapies for patients in India while further strengthening our presence in the injectable diabetes segment,” said Atish Majumdar, senior president for sales and marketing at Mankind Pharma. Mankind’s sales revenue from diabetes therapy was recorded at Rs 1,073 crore in July 2026 on a moving annual turnover (MAT, or last 12 months’ revenue) basis. The company currently has a 4.4 per cent market share in the diabetes segment. “While the majority of the current sales is from oral anti-diabetic drugs, we expect injectable drugs like insulin to also form a major part of this therapy area in the coming years,” a company spokesperson told Business Standard.

He added that the company expects the deal to create inroads into the injectable diabetes therapy category and make it among the top three companies in this market. “Both the products, however, are not yet approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and will have to go through the regulatory process,” the spokesperson said. The deal follows Mankind’s interest in using such agreements and partnerships to create an in-licensing pipeline with Chinese pharma firms for chronic therapies. In 2024, Mankind tied up with Innovent Biologics to sell its anti-cancer drug Sintilimab in India under a licence.