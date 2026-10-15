Home / Companies / News / Mankind Pharma to acquire 70% in Belgian biotech firm for €48 million

Mankind Pharma to acquire 70% in Belgian biotech firm for €48 million

Deal marks entry into next-generation CAR-T cancer therapies as company expands global innovation ambitions

Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma plans to acquire a 70 per cent stake in Belgium-based Armed Cell Therapeutics for €48 million, marking its entry into next-generation CAR-T cancer therapies and expanding its presence in global biotechnology research. | Photo: Company'
Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 9:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Mankind Pharma on Thursday announced plans to acquire a 70 percent stake in Belgium-based Armed Cell Therapeutics (ACTx) for €48 million (Rs 511 crore), marking its entry into next-generation CAR-T cancer therapies and a significant step towards building a global innovation-led pharmaceutical business.
 
The acquisition, through its Netherlands subsidiary, gives Mankind access to an advanced cell-therapy research platform and a pipeline targeting non-Hodgkin lymphoma and small-cell lung cancer.
 
The investment represents a shift in Mankind's acquisition strategy. Its earlier transactions largely strengthened its domestic pharmaceutical portfolio, including the acquisition of oncology and transplant brands from Panacea Biotec Pharma in 2022 and Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) in 2024.
 
The BSV acquisition expanded Mankind's presence in fertility, women's health and complex biologics, while also adding an international business. The latest deal takes it further into the development of experimental cancer therapies.
 
Mankind already has a commercial presence across European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands. However, its business remains predominantly India-focused. Exports accounted for 15 per cent of consolidated revenue in the December 2025 quarter, according to its investor presentation.
 
The transaction, therefore, deepens its European engagement beyond commercial markets into biotechnology research and development.
 
ACTx is developing engineered CAR-T cells designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies, including relapse and resistance. Its research programmes span Europe and the US.
 
“Innovation will be one of the defining growth engines for Mankind over the coming decades,” said Arjun Juneja, chief operating officer, Mankind Pharma.
 
He said the investment would provide access to differentiated scientific platforms and the potential to develop multiple next-generation CAR-T candidates.
 
ACTx's founders include Paul Stoffels, former chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, and John Mellors, a University of Pittsburgh professor.
 
The investment also carries development risks, as the therapies remain experimental and will require further clinical validation before commercialisation.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Paras Health to use ₹375 cr from IPO to pare debt, plans 800-bed expansion

Cognizant leases 645,000 sq ft in Chennai at ₹4.77 crore monthly rent

Food delivery platform Swiggy launches multi-restaurant ordering feature

AUM Ventures aims to close ₹750 cr fund by March 2027, bets on deep-tech

Nestle India Q2FY27 net profit rises 35.9% to ₹1,010 cr; stock falls 7.8%

Topics :Mankind PharmaMedicinesBiotechnologyCell therapyCompany News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsWipro Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareJailer 2 box office collection day 1Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPYes Bank Share CrashPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Next Story