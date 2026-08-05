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Home / Companies / News / Marico bets on premiumisation to achieve ₹20,000 crore revenue by 2030

Marico bets on premiumisation to achieve ₹20,000 crore revenue by 2030

The FMCG maker plans to strengthen its core portfolio, expand premium offerings, scale foods and digital brands, and sustain international growth to achieve its 2030 revenue target

Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Marico
premium
Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Marico
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 7:02 PM IST
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As Marico keeps its eye on reaching Rs 20,000 crore in revenue by 2030, it will focus on strengthening its core, accelerating premiumisation across its portfolio, diversifying into foods and digital brands, while maintaining mid-teen constant-currency growth in its international business.
 
The maker of Parachute coconut oil believes these focus areas will position the company well for long-term growth.
 
"Not every growth lever will deliver growth in every quarter or every year. However, if we execute successfully on the majority of our priorities, we remain firmly on track to achieve our 2030 vision," Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Marico, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
He added that while there could be opportunities to fill strategic gaps through digital brands or selective tuck-in acquisitions in the international business, the company continues to view inorganic growth as an accelerator rather than a substitute for organic growth.
 
Talking about how the rest of the year is expected to pan out, Gupta said that as long as Marico delivers double-digit revenue growth, high single-digit volume growth, and around 20 per cent growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) this year, while sustaining healthy Ebitda growth over the next three years, he believes the company will continue to deliver strong performance in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.
 
Talking about overall demand, Gupta said the company benefits from multiple growth vectors driven by diversification, particularly in urban markets.
 
"FMCG growth has picked up post-GST rationalisation. The FMCG industry has generally recorded healthy growth rates this year. Therefore, when it comes to delivering high single-digit growth in FY27, we remain quite confident. Our strategy will be to continue our focus and double down on businesses that are margin-accretive, support premiumisation, and enable us to sustain high single-digit volume growth," he added.
 
During the April-June quarter, the company witnessed strong growth in quick commerce. The channel contributes 5 per cent to its India core business, and its digital brands derive a significant share of their sales from it.
 
"We will continue to build on this momentum. At the same time, we are very clear that the growth in quick commerce must be incremental and accretive rather than cannibalistic," he said.
   

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Topics :MaricoFMCGsCompany News

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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