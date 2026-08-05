Marico bets on premiumisation to achieve ₹20,000 crore revenue by 2030

He added that while there could be opportunities to fill strategic gaps through digital brands or selective tuck-in acquisitions in the international business, the company continues to view inorganic growth as an accelerator rather than a substitute for organic growth.

Talking about how the rest of the year is expected to pan out, Gupta said that as long as Marico delivers double-digit revenue growth, high single-digit volume growth, and around 20 per cent growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) this year, while sustaining healthy Ebitda growth over the next three years, he believes the company will continue to deliver strong performance in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.