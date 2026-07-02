Marico expects to post double-digit consolidated revenue growth in Q1

Marico expects to post consolidated revenue growth in the April-June quarter in the early twenties, driven by broad-based robust performance across its core, digital and international businesses, it said in its pre-quarterly update.

It said its India business further accelerated its growth trajectory and delivered double-digit underlying volume growth, reaching a multi-quarter high.

“Parachute Coconut Oil delivered a robust performance, touching double-digit volume growth, its highest in several quarters,” the company said in its quarterly update ahead of its earnings.

Saffola Oils recorded mid-single-digit price-led revenue growth. However, volumes declined as the company rationalised the supply of select variants to maintain threshold profitability in the trade-off with volume growth.

Its value-added hair oils delivered another robust quarter, with revenue growth in the twenties, supported by the company’s focus on the mid and premium segments, enhanced direct reach driven by Project SETU, and differentiated innovations. “Foods and premium personal care (including digital-first brands) continued to scale up in line with our aspirations, reinforcing the acceleration of our diversification journey,” it said in its update. Marico’s international business grew in the mid-teens in constant currency terms, led by outperformance in Vietnam and MENA (Middle East and North Africa), it said, adding that other markets also contributed positively. “Bangladesh experienced a transient moderation in growth due to pricing anniversarisation and marginal demand softness amid elevated inflation,” it added.

On overall demand, Marico said it remained steady in the quarter ended June, supported by resilient economic activity. The company remains optimistic about consumption trends while closely monitoring evolving inflationary conditions and the impact of El Niño on the monsoon. Crude-linked derivatives and vegetable oils rose sharply during the quarter, the company said on its key input costs, adding that copra prices have seen a marked correction and are down 45 per cent from their peak levels, but still remain above their historical averages. “Consequently, gross margin is expected to improve sequentially. ASP investments accelerated substantially as we invested in brand-building initiatives to strengthen the long-term equity of our franchises and drive portfolio diversification. Overall, we expect strong operating profit growth, driven by robust business growth and softening copra prices,” the update said.