Marico to acquire 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for ₹35 crore

Marico has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹35 crore in an all-cash deal, as part of its strategy to strengthen its international business.

It will acquire 51 per cent of Bonorizon’s equity share capital and voting rights through primary subscription, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements, it said in an exchange filing.

It added that the acquisition would be completed within 90 days from the date of signing the definitive agreements, subject to customary closing conditions.

Marico will also have the right to acquire the remaining equity share capital and voting rights in Bonorizon after three years from the date of signing the definitive agreements.