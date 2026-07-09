Marico to keep focus on strengthening growth engines in FY27: Chairman

Marico will continue to focus on strengthening its growth engines, deepening innovation capabilities, and accelerating its sustainability agenda in financial year 2027 (FY27), Harsh Mariwala, chairman of the maker of Parachute oil, said in its FY26 annual report.

“While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties persist, we enter the new year with confidence, supported by a resilient business model, strong brands, and an agile organisation. Our long-term vision remains unchanged: to deliver profitable growth, create enduring stakeholder value, and make a meaningful difference to society,” he said.

Marico remains sharply focussed on its Vision 2030 aspirations “guided by a clear roadmap rooted in innovation, purposeful brand building, and operational excellence”, Mariwala said.

The strategic vision, he said, remains anchored in delivering sustainable and profitable growth, by keeping a close eye on evolving consumer needs and operating with agility in a dynamic environment.

The company's growth engines for the next decade are digital-first, premium, and globally scalable brands in multiple markets, without compromising disciplined value creation, Mariwala said.

Its four vectors are strengthening core franchises, scaling up high-growth adjacencies, building future-ready digital brands and deepening technological capabilities.

This encompasses becoming one of India’s largest, diversified digital-first consumer goods companies, the annual report said. It also has a target of achieving ₹20,000 crore topline by 2030, underpinned by four strategic growth vectors.

Marico will focus on its strategy which will aim at category leadership, premiumisation, market expansion, and digital enablement, and continue to guide its priorities and investments, supported by execution.

In FY26, the firm delivered multi-year high consolidated revenue and volume growth in its India business and constant-currency growth in international markets, the chairman said, calling this an important milestone.

Despite a complex global environment marked by input cost volatility and geopolitical developments, Marico demonstrated agility and consistency, while remaining focused on long-term growth, portfolio transformation, and digital enablement, Mariwala said.