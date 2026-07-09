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Marico to keep focus on strengthening growth engines in FY27: Chairman

Marico will focus on strategy, which will aim at category leadership, premiumisation, market expansion, digital enablement, and continue to guide its priorities & investments, supported by execution

Marico's long-term vision remains to deliver profitable growth and create enduring stakeholder value, said Chairman Harsh Mariwala
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Marico’s long-term vision remains to deliver profitable growth and create enduring stakeholder value, said Chairman Harsh Mariwala
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 12:10 AM IST
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Marico will continue to focus on strengthening its growth engines, deepening innovation capabilities, and accelerating its sustainability agenda in financial year 2027 (FY27), Harsh Mariwala, chairman of the maker of Parachute oil, said in its FY26 annual report. 
 
“While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties persist, we enter the new year with confidence, supported by a resilient business model, strong brands, and an agile organisation. Our long-term vision remains unchanged: to deliver profitable growth, create enduring stakeholder value, and make a meaningful difference to society,” he said. 
 
Marico remains sharply focussed on its Vision 2030 aspirations “guided by a clear roadmap rooted in innovation, purposeful brand building, and operational excellence”, Mariwala said. 
 
This encompasses becoming one of India’s largest, diversified digital-first consumer goods companies, the annual report said. It also has a target of achieving ₹20,000 crore topline by 2030, underpinned by four strategic growth vectors.
 
Its four vectors are strengthening core franchises, scaling up high-growth adjacencies, building future-ready digital brands and deepening technological capabilities. 
 
The company's growth engines for the next decade are digital-first, premium, and globally scalable brands in multiple markets, without compromising disciplined value creation, Mariwala said. 
 
The strategic vision, he said, remains anchored in delivering sustainable and profitable growth, by keeping a close eye on evolving consumer needs and operating with agility in a dynamic environment. 
 
Marico will focus on its strategy which will aim at category leadership, premiumisation, market expansion, and digital enablement, and continue to guide its priorities and investments, supported by execution. 
 
In FY26, the firm delivered multi-year high consolidated revenue and volume growth in its India business and constant-currency growth in international markets, the chairman said, calling this an important milestone. 
 
Despite a complex global environment marked by input cost volatility and geopolitical developments, Marico demonstrated agility and consistency, while remaining focused on long-term growth, portfolio transformation, and digital enablement, Mariwala said.
 
On the market environment in the previous financial year, Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Marico said, "The operating environment during the year was shaped by a complex interplay of macroeconomic factors and evolving consumption trends across markets. On one side, elevated input costs resulted in pricing actions in select categories, influencing consumption behaviour and affordability." 
 
He also said that demand patterns continued to shift, with consumers increasingly gravitating towards premium propositions. Favourable policy measures, including goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation, benefited consumption at large and improved consumer sentiments.
   

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Topics :MaricoCompany NewsFMCGs

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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