Maruti commits ₹1,372 cr on green logistics, crosses 3 mn rail dispatches

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it has committed ₹1,372 crore towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure, as it aims to increase share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by 2030-31.

The company, which crossed 3 million cumulative vehicle dispatches through railways, currently has 26.5 per cent of its total dispatches coming from rail outbound logistics, said Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) "Since 2014, our rail-based vehicle dispatches have increased ninefold in volume, now contributing 26.5 per cent of the company's total vehicle dispatches. Maruti Suzuki has committed over ₹1,372 crore towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure," MSIL Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said.