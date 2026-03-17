Maruti Suzuki gets ₹5,786 crore income tax order, says will appeal it

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has received a draft assessment order worth ₹5,786.4 crore from the income tax authority and the company will challenge the order.

"The company has received a Draft Assessment Order for FY 2022 23 wherein certain additions / disallowances amounting to ₹57,864 million with respect to returned income has been proposed," the carmaker said in a BSE filing.

MSI will file its objections before the dispute resolution panel, it stated.

There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this order, it added.

Maruti Suzuki shares settled at ₹12,993.55 apiece, up 1.88 per cent on BSE.