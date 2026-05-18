Maruti starts production at 2nd plant of Kharkhoda facility in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday announced the start of commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

The second plant has an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, taking the total capacity at Kharkhoda to 500,000 units, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

With the new capacity coming in, the company's overall annual production capacity across its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat stands at 2.65 million units, it added.

When fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among parent Suzuki's largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations with capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum, the company said.