Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava puts biogas ahead of hybrids

He pointed out that an earlier incentive scheme under which oil marketing companies guaranteed offtake of CBG from producers did not succeed. A new policy has now been worked out, which he described as more attractive. “Remember, unlike EVs, the process of biogas conversion also produces organic manure, which is needed for agriculture,” he added. He also said that biogas has the added advantage of generating net-zero carbon emissions.

On the push by some OEMs for GST on hybrids — such as plug-in hybrids or range-extender EVs — on par with pure battery EVs, Bhargava said, “There should always be a differential in GST between electric and hybrids. EVs should always have lower GST, even though they may not effectively ensure zero emissions, as charging stations get electricity from coal-powered units. GST on hybrids should be higher than on EVs, but lower than on petrol and diesel vehicles, which are most polluting.”