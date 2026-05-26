Maruti Suzuki India adopts WFH, travel curbs amid West Asia conflict

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday announced work-from-home arrangements, restrictions on foreign and domestic travel, promotion of carpooling and public transport, and energy-saving steps across offices and homes as part of austerity measures amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

As on March 31, 2025, MSIL had 19,966 regular employees and 33,811 non-regular employees on its rolls, as per the company's annual report.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, MSIL stated that it has “placed immense importance on the Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for austerity as well as the need to mitigate the long-term impact of the West Asia war”.

The automaker said management would conduct business “in the most productive and efficient manner, minimising the use of petroleum products and foreign currency expenditure” both during crises and under normal business conditions. Calling it “a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine all our processes”, the company said it would make efforts to improve efficiency “across all our business operations, whether it is for national objectives or our own health of business”. As part of the measures, MSIL said work-from-home has been implemented for employees wherever operationally feasible in order to reduce commute-related fuel consumption. The company said the step is aligned with its existing remote working policy.