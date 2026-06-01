Maruti Suzuki India posts highest monthly sales at 242,688 units in May

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported its highest-ever monthly sales, with total dispatches rising 34.76 per cent year-on-year to a record 242,688 units in May.

The company had sold a total of 180,077 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 193,535 units in May 2026 compared to 138,690 units in the year-ago month.

Sales to other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) stood at 7,239 units in May.

Sales of min cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 16,275 units last month compared to 6,776 units in May 2025. Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, rose to 16,275 units last month from 6,776 units in May 2025.

Compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, sales rose to 81,555 units last month against 61,960 units in May 2025. Sales of utility vehicles, comprising the Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Vitara and XL6, rose to 79,267 units in the month under review from 54,899 units in the corresponding month last year. Similarly, sales of vans (Eeco) stood at 13,240 units in May 2026, compared with 12,327 units in the same month last year. Sales of light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry stood at 3,198 units compared to 2,728 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India said.