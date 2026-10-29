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Maruti Suzuki India's EV exports cross 50,000 units since August 2025

The e VITARA accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports in April-September 2026, with Europe emerging as the automaker's largest export market

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL)
Production of the electric SUV began at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat in August 2025 for sale in over 100 countries
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 1:08 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its cumulative electric vehicle exports crossed 50,000 units between the start of global shipments in August 2025 and October 2026.

The company said its electric vehicle exports accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports during April-September 2026.

The auto major said it exports e VITARA to nearly 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, with Europe being its largest export destination.

Production of the electric SUV began at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat in August 2025 for sale in over 100 countries.

"Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination. In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

The Hansalpur facility is the exclusive manufacturing base for Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle.

The facility recently expanded its annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki manufacturing facility globally to achieve this capacity at a single location.

With a cumulative investment of Rs 25,288.7 crore, Hansalpur is also a key export hub, accounting for nearly half of Maruti Suzuki's overall overseas shipments in FY2025-26, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Maruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki EV

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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