Maruti Suzuki India's EV exports cross 50,000 units since August 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its cumulative electric vehicle exports crossed 50,000 units between the start of global shipments in August 2025 and October 2026.

The company said its electric vehicle exports accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports during April-September 2026.

The auto major said it exports e VITARA to nearly 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, with Europe being its largest export destination.

Production of the electric SUV began at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat in August 2025 for sale in over 100 countries.

"Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination. In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.