Maruti Suzuki India starts FY27 with increase in market share to 42%

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, has started the new fiscal 2026-27 with a 42 per cent market share, increasing from 39 per cent in the previous fiscal.

According to industry estimates, the company, which posted a record domestic sales of 1,91,122 units in April, gained nearly 3 percentage points in market share the month.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, told PTI that although the company's increase in market share has been led by its passenger cars, SUVs have also made a significant contribution.

"We started the new fiscal with a bang in April with record sales and also gained market share," he said.