Maruti Suzuki India to increase prices by up to ₹30,000 from June 2026

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, on Thursday announced that it will raise prices of its models across its entire portfolio by up to ₹30,000 from June due to a “sustained increase in input costs”.

The ongoing West Asia conflict — which started when Israel and the US attacked Iran — has affected the automobile supply chain in India, forcing many carmakers to increase their prices.

“For the past few months, the company (MSIL) has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures,” MSIL said in a notice to the BSE.

“However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible. The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model,” it added. MSIL said that “in view of the sustained increase in input costs”, it has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to ₹30,000 “with effect from June 2026”. Several automobile manufacturers in India have announced vehicle price hikes over the last 60 days, mainly due to rising input costs, commodity prices, logistics expenses and foreign exchange fluctuations.