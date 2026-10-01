Maruti Suzuki India total sales rise 24% to 236,000 units in September

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday reported a 24.4 per cent rise in total sales at 2,36,013 units in September, as compared to 1,89,665 units in the same month last year.

The total figure includes domestic, exports and sales to other original equipment manufacturers.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 37 per cent to 1,81,838 units last month from 1,32,820 units a year ago, a regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki India said.

Total domestic sales, including LCVs (light commercial vehicles), were at 1,85,252 units in September as against 1,35,711 units a year ago, the company said.

Total exports increased to 44,219 units in September from 42,204 units in the same month last year.