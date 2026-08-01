Maruti Suzuki logs record July domestic PV sales; jumps 34% to 241,421 unit

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Saturday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 2,41,421 units in July as compared to 1,80,526 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,96,203 units last month as compared to 1,37,776 units in July 2025, a growth of 43.4 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

In July 2026, the company clocked its best-ever passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market.

Total domestic sales, including LCVs, reached an all-time high of 2,00,123 units, the company said.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were at 12,634 units as compared to 6,822 units in the year-ago month.