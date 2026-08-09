Maruti Suzuki posts record sales, eyes faster path to next million vehicles

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, said the company’s confidence in its medium-term outlook had prompted it to accelerate capacity expansion, with 500,000 units of additional manufacturing capacity added during FY27. He noted that customer preferences were shifting quickly and that Maruti Suzuki planned to launch seven new SUVs over the next five years to expand its presence in the segment.
Takeuchi framed the company’s growth within India’s broader ambitions, saying the automobile industry had a role to play as the country worked towards developed-nation status by 2047 through manufacturing, exports, technology development, job creation, skills training and sustainable mobility.