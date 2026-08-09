Maruti Suzuki posts record sales, eyes faster path to next million vehicles

“We are in the process of making as accurate an estimate as possible of the likely growth of the car market in the next five years. Presently, we are estimating that the car industry would grow to 6.1 to 6.3 million units by FY 2030-31 and that the share of the small car market would grow significantly faster than its pace of growth in the last five years,” Bhargava added.

Bhargava also addressed the company’s sustainability plans, pointing to biogas as a key part of India’s path to net zero. He argued that biogas produced from locally available resources could replace imported compressed natural gas (CNG) with a clean, zero-import energy source while also yielding useful by-products. The Maruti Suzuki board has approved an initial phase of four biogas plants at a cost of Rs 561 crore. The company said it hoped to scale up investment in biogas production and distribution as it gained more experience with the technology, a move it expected would reduce reliance on CNG and coal-based power.